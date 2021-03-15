First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FACO remained flat at $$1.70 during trading on Monday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.44. First Acceptance has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62.
First Acceptance Company Profile
