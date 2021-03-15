FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Up 44.1% Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.51 million and approximately $35.77 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 164.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031944 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 746,848,871 coins and its circulating supply is 223,945,400 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

