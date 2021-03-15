FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.72.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of FINV opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

