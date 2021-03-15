FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) Holdings Boosted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) by 729.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029,742 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSRV. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,984,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000.

Shares of FSRV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. 499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,879. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

