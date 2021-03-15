Financial Review: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and Triterras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 3 2 0 2.40 Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.79%. Triterras has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.57%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Triterras shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Triterras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 111.29 Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triterras has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Triterras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32% Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89%

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Triterras on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc., though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

