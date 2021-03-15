Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the February 11th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.8 days.

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.