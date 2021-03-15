Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in February

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the February 11th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.8 days.

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

