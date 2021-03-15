FCA Corp TX Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 94,791 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,034,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,265. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

