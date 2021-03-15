FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Update

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS FALC opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 3.21. FalconStor Software has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor virtual tape library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor continuous data protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor network storage server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

