Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,418. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

