Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.85.

NYSE EXR opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

