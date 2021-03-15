Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EXDI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Exactus has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

