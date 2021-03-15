Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Trading 10.7% Higher

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 441,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,530,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.17.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.