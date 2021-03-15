EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the February 11th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESLOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

