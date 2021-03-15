Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 1,637,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,241. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

