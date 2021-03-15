Equities Analysts Set Expectations for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of LOCO opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 363,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

