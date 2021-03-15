Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Funko, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in Funko by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Funko by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Funko by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.