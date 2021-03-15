EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,296 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in EQT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.