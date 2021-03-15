Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,037 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 40.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 136.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,725 shares of company stock worth $11,093,936. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut EVERTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

