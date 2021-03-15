Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $596,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $92.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.