Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT opened at $129.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.65. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

