Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $144.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $149.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

