Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLI opened at $44.43 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $666,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

