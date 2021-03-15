Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,356 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $105.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

