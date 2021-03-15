Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 80 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of America’s Car-Mart worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT opened at $163.23 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $163.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,233,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.