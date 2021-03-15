EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 2410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

