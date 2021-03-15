EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $364.15 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $402.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.