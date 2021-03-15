EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

NYSE EOG opened at $75.00 on Monday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,863,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

