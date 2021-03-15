Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.71 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

