Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the February 11th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENVS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 1,159,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,136. Enova Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.
Enova Systems Company Profile
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enova Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.