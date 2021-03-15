Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the February 11th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENVS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 1,159,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,136. Enova Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Enova Systems Company Profile

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

