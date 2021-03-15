Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to $80.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from $84.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGHSF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

