Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ELEZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 803. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

