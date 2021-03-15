Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELEZF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

