Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 604,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $11,388,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.6% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

