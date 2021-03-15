Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Update

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the February 11th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.15. 12,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.