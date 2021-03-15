Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Rating Reiterated by Scotia Howard Weill

Scotia Howard Weill reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EMLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Empire stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. Empire has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

