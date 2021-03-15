eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Up 107.4% in February

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the February 11th total of 868,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of EMAN opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $307.13 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $5.42.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,317.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $284,057.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,532,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,431.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,356,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,857 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in eMagin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

