Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ELIO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Elio Motors has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Elio Motors Company Profile
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.