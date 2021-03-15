Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ELIO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Elio Motors has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Elio Motors alerts:

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.