Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNR) Short Interest Update

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the February 11th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ESNR stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,161. Electronic Sensor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About Electronic Sensor Technology

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic devices used for vapor analysis. The company offers zNose, an electronic nose designed for various industry applications, which can detect odors and chemical vapors produced by explosives, chemicals, and biological weapons, as well as used for identifying hazardous industrial materials, improvised explosives, and flammable materials.

