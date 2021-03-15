Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNR) Short Interest Update

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the February 11th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ESNR stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,161. Electronic Sensor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
About Electronic Sensor Technology
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Sensor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Sensor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.