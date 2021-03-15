El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 1.55% of El Pollo Loco worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $700.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

