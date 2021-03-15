Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EFGSY stock remained flat at $$21.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

