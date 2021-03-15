Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,171 shares of company stock worth $28,624,200 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

