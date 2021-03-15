Edgewood Management LLC Raises Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,796,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 935,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,194. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

