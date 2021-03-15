Edgewood Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,445,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050,691 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 3.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,746,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.45. 14,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.