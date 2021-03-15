Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

ECL stock opened at $214.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

