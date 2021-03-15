Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $140.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 96,423 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Eaton by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

