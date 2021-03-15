East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $12,279,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

