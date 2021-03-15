Eagle Bancorp’s (EGBN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Gabelli

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Gabelli in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGBN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

