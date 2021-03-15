DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTL. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.80 ($49.18) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €50.50 ($59.41) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.83 ($52.74).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

