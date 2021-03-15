Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

