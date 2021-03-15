Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $391,000 in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,255.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 161,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Medallia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medallia by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after buying an additional 94,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Medallia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $29.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,085,934.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,104,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock worth $78,197,543.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

